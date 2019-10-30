The Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment (VIE:SBO) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 8.2%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 18% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 27% in the last 90 days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.9%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's revenue is actually up 17% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 30%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.