Schoesler opposes Steptoe Butte's restroom removal

Jan. 26—Sen. Mark Schoesler criticized Washington State Parks officials for failing to remedy issues at Steptoe Butte and Lyons Ferry parks.

Steptoe Butte, one of eastern Washington's state parks, will be losing its summit restroom early this summer.

The decision was made as part of the Road Improvement Project at Steptoe Butte State Park Heritage Site, according to the park's website. The project includes replacing the old road surface at the park, along with removing the bathroom. Construction is anticipated to begin in May and result in a four-month park closure.

"I'm happy Washington State Parks is going to repave the road to the top of Steptoe Butte," Schoesler, R-Ritzville, stated in a news release. "I strongly oppose the decision to end a very basic service by closing the restrooms atop the butte."

Schoesler stated the removal would leave only one available restroom at the entrance of the park. He added the top of the butte is isolated, and visitors would be forced to travel 5 miles to reach the nearest bathroom.

"In what other state park would that be OK?" Schoesler stated. "Park lovers in our region — and I am one of them — we deserve better."

The restrooms will be closed as part of a deal with local tribes, according to the news release. Schoesler stated he understands the tribes consider Steptoe Butte to be sacred ground, but the removal may impact visitor's experiences.

"I think this move will ruin what would otherwise be a great experience for many visitors who travel to the summit," Schoesler said.

Schoesler also addressed the situation at Lyons Ferry State Park, at the junction of the Snake and Palouse rivers south of Washtucna. The state park reopened about 10 years ago but its campsites have remained closed, and will for several more years. The Army Corps of Engineers claimed it would take another six years to restore water, sewer and electrical service to the area, according to the news release.

"You'd expect a state agency would be able to work with tribal governments and the Corps and find solutions that allow these two parks to be fully used and enjoyed," Schoesler said. "Instead, it seems like the State Parks officials just threw up their hands and moved on to something else instead of finding solutions that are acceptable across the board."

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com