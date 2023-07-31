Schofield Middle School student left behind after hours

Jul. 31—A Schofield Middle School student was left inside the school after hours on the first day of school, according to a police incident report.

The juvenile claimed he was unaware of what bus he was supposed to take home after school. He then asked an administrator at the school, who informed him that they were also unaware of which bus he should be taking, according to a report filed by Aiken Department of Public Safety.

After missing his bus, the juvenile was reportedly advised that the principal would give him a ride home. The boy fell asleep waiting for the principal and woke up alone at the school, according to the report.

Public Safety Officer N.H. Rogers responded to a call from the school's address at 6:48 p.m., and upon arrival determined that the boy was alone in the building.

The boy's mother requested that a report be completed to document the incident.

The Aiken County Public School District provided this information in a statement regarding the incident: "Schofield Middle School was not vacated entirely after dismissal on July 25. Most teachers and staff left between 4-4:30 p.m., two custodians worked second shift, which ended at 7:30 p.m., and Schofield Middle School's principal was also working in the building after hours, until he left for the day just before 10 p.m.

"The principal nor the custodians saw the student sleeping in the front office, or had any knowledge that the student was inside the building after all other students had been picked up. One of the custodians has shared that she saw an officer drive up to the school, but believed it to be a part of law enforcement's regular patrols of the campus or their response to something off-campus."

The statement also noted that teachers, staff and administrators are not able to transport students home in their personal vehicles. If there is no other option for transporting a student home, the school can request transportation by a public safety officer.