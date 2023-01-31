Schoharie woman charged with stealing $265,000

Jan. 31—State Police said a Schoharie woman was charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing $265,000 from a guardianship account.

According to a media release, investigators of Princetown Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint on Oct. 6, 2022 about missing funds from a guardianship estate assigned to Daniel S. Ross at Ross Law Offices in Middleburgh. The investigation found that between November 2013 and June 2021, Amber M. Wood, who was a secretary at the law office, had stolen more than $265,000 from the guardianship account and had deposited checks from that account into her personal bank account. It was also discovered during the same time frame, Wood had altered business records related to the guardianship bank account, which were subsequently filed with Schoharie County Surrogate Court containing false information.

State Police arrested Wood, 39, on Jan. 27, and charged her with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony, eight counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, five counts of second-degree forgery, a class D felony, five counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

She was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and transported to Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment on charges in Schenectady County for the same incident.