Scholar athlete of the week: Julia Elie

Bird, the shared micromobility company that was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last week, is issuing another round of layoffs, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. Bird has yet to respond to our questions for clarification, but we will update this story once they do. The reduction in headcount comes two weeks after Bird acquired Spin, another shared e-scooter operator based in the U.S. At the time, Bird said the geographic overlap between the two companies was "minimal."