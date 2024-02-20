Scholars release official ranking of US presidents. See where Biden and Trump fall

Presidential scholars unveiled an official ranking of U.S. presidents, placing Donald Trump and Joe Biden at opposite ends of the list.

The ranking resulted from the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, which questioned 154 members of the American Political Science Association who specialize in presidential politics.

Between November and December, members were asked to rate every president on a scale of zero to 100 in terms of their greatness, with the average scores composing the official ranking.

Topping the list was Abraham Lincoln, followed by Franklin Roosevelt and George Washington — all three of whom generally rank among the best American leaders.

Biden was placed 14th just ahead of Woodrow Wilson, putting him in the top third of all U.S. presidents.

Trump, on the other hand, received the poorest possible marks, coming in dead last after James Buchanan, who presided over a polarized nation in the years leading up to the Civil War.

Some notable changes were seen in the survey as compared to previous years.

Barack Obama, for instance, rose nine places — from 16th to seventh place — since the initial survey was conducted in 2015. Similarly, Ulysses Grant surged in the rankings from 26th to 17th place.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jackson fell from ninth place to 21st, while Calvin Coolidge dropped from 27th to 34th.

Survey respondents were also asked to identify the most and least polarizing presidents. Trump, by far, was listed as the most polarizing premier, followed by Jackson and Obama, while Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and Lincoln ranked as the least polarizing.

Respondents also named Jimmy Carter, Grant and George H.W. Bush as the most underrated presidents.

Additionally, when asked which president should be added to Mt. Rushmore, the overwhelming majority, 65%, listed Roosevelt, while Obama came in second with 11%.

