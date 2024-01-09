MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County high school seniors and current college students can apply for scholarships — managed by the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County — through Monday, Feb. 26.

The Community Foundation manages more than 50 scholarships. Scholarship awards totaling more than $200,000 benefit students each year.

Students should visit DelawareCountyScholarships.com to begin their application.

You’ll need to create an account and then begin your universal application. The application will then direct you to the scholarships you qualify for. You may need to complete extra tasks to submit your application.

Requirements vary from scholarship to scholarship. Most scholarships are available for high school seniors in Delaware County. Some scholarships are also available for current college students. These vary based on student major and enrollment.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Scholarship applications now available through Feb. 26