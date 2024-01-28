MONROE COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Monroe County has started the Graceful Memories Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund in memory of Gracie Czarnik.

Gracie Czarnik

Gracie died at age 15 due to an unknown heart condition.

"She left an indelible mark with dreams as vast and caring as her personality," the Community Foundation in a written news release. "As an incoming sophomore at Monroe High School, Gracie was deeply involved in the Unify Club and poised to become a peer advisor for incoming freshmen. Her passion for helping people, especially younger children, was palpable in her natural ability to connect with them. Gracie's ambition to pursue a medical degree, focusing on pediatrics, mirrored her genuine love for making a positive impact on young lives."

Gracie's family established the Graceful Memories Memorial Endowed Scholarship, dedicated to supporting graduating seniors in Monroe County. Recipients must enroll in any public university or college, major in medicine, demonstrate financial need and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"The Graceful Memories Memorial Endowed Scholarship not only honors a remarkable young lady, but also empowers future medical professionals who share Gracie's passion for making a difference in the lives of others," the Community Foundation said in the release.

For full details and to apply for this and other scholarships, visit the Foundation’s website at cfmonroe.org/scholarship. Applications are due Feb. 21.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Scholarship for county seniors remembers Gracie Czarnik