Scholarship created in memory of FedEx shooting victim Samaria Blackwell

Samaria Blackwell dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Her dream ended April 15 when a gunman entered a FedEx ground facility in southwest Indianapolis, spraying bullets inside and outside the warehouse killing eight people, including Blackwell, before turning the gun on himself.

In the days after the mass shooting, a representative of Blackwell’s family said the 19-year-old worked at the plant for about two months. They said she was fun-loving, smart and loved to help others.

Brian Clouse, a retired lieutenant with the Indianapolis police department, saw the news about Blackwell’s ambitions and was touched.

“She wanted to pursue criminal justice and I thought ‘She is so young. How do we honor that?’” he remembers thinking at the time. “It kind of was a lightbulb moment.”

Clouse said the idea of launching a scholarship in Blackwell’s memory seemed like a “no-brainer,” and brought the concept to leaders of the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

Months after that idea began, the Samaria Blackwell Memorial Scholarship was announced this week.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation will award two $500 scholarships to Indiana residents studying criminal justice at an accredited college in the state. Candidates must major in criminal justice, maintain a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, show a history of giving back to the community and have a plan to pursue law enforcement as a career — like Blackwell.

“She was motivated by loving and caring for her neighbor,” a media release about the scholarship said. “We hope to keep her legacy alive by supporting other young people with a dream to protect and serve in law enforcement."

Lisa Rollings, executive director of the police foundation, said the Blackwell’s family was heavily involved in the making of the scholarship after Clouse thought of the idea.

“We really wanted them to have a voice,” Rollings said. “because, unfortunately, in these kinds of situations, the victims often have no control. So we really wanted to give (the Blackwell’s) that control.”

Clouse calls the scholarship one of the few good things to emerge in the aftermath of the shooting. He remembers hearing it unfold while off-duty on his police radio that night. He describes feeling a sense of disbelief about what he heard. He thought about the victims, their coworkers who witnessed the tragedy and first responders who will also feel psychological trauma.

While he’s quick to dismiss his role in the scholarship’s launching — he quips the only part he played was sitting on a couch and thinking of doing something — he considers the fund “wonderful.”

“Good things come out of tragedies,” he said. “It doesn’t erase it. It doesn’t make it go away, it doesn’t make it hurt less, but we know there’s good in the world.”

Interested applicants can visit https://cipf.foundation/samaria-blackwell-memorial-scholarship-application/. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

