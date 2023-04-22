Scholarship fund started in memory of fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski

A new scholarship is helping honor the sacrifice of a fallen police officer and inspiring the next generation of helpers.

McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski was killed in the line of duty in February. He was a graduate of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

Friday, the district announced the Officer Sean Sluganski Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is in partnership with the Baldwin-Whitehall educational foundation and local law enforcement agencies.

It will be given to a Baldwin high school senior who shares Officer Sluganski’s passion for serving their community while pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“Unfortunately we lost a very good officer in Sean and we hope to encourage others to become police officers because our society is in desperate need of police and good police,” said Larry Heidenreigh, a retired officer.

Officials are hoping to raise $75,000 for the fund.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe set up to raise money for the scholarship.

