🌱 Scholarship Opp For BIPOC Students + Local Job Openings

Happy Tuesday, Pawtucket! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Frigid; breezy in the morning. High: 15 Low: 6.

Here are the top stories today in Pawtucket:

Calling all high school students of color in Rhode Island: The Papitto Opportunity Connection wants your ideas for improving education, skills training, business, healthcare, and housing for local Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. The winning student will receive a $25,000 college scholarship from the Transform RI Scholarship fund, and the Papitto Opportunity Connection will put $1 million toward implementing the winner’s idea. The deadline for students to submit ideas is Jan. 31. (newportri.com) Searching for a job close to home? Plenty of employers just a short drive away from Pawtucket have open full- and part-time jobs right now. Check out this list of openings, from customer service positions in Providence to sales reps jobs in Cumberland. (Pawtucket Patch) Developer Urban Smart Growth is refinancing two multifamily properties it owns in the greater Providence area, including one in Pawtucket. A firm called JLL arranged a $20.5 million loan for Pawtucket’s Village Lofts, a 149-unit complex that features an average unit size of 929 square feet. The property also features resident amenities like a fitness center, game room, and onsite laundry facilities. (ReBusiness Online)

Today in Pawtucket:

The Resume Makeover Masterclass, Hosted By Ash Goel (Virtual) (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

A Pawtucket resident on Spring Street has lost their dog, Polo. He is a white poodle who was last seen wearing a blue collar and a “Boss” sweater on Jan. 3. If you’ve seen Polo, call (401) 865-0237, (401) 865-0239, or Animal Control/the Pawtucket Police Department. (Facebook)

As a reminder, the Pawtucket Public Library will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics from on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Click to learn how to register. (Facebook)

If you’re looking to buy a new Pawtucket property, check out these three new local listings that just hit the market. (Patch)

Story continues

Loving the Pawtucket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you soon!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Pawtucket Patch