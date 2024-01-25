Scholarships available for health, fitness programs at MCCC

MONROE — Tuition assistance is available for select health-related and fitness career training programs offered by Monroe County Community College’s Office of Lifelong Learning.

Scholarships cover most or all of the tuition. The sessions begin in March.

"Students can gain the skills and knowledge needed to launch a well-paying, high-demand career in a matter of only eight to 15 weeks, depending on the program," MCCC said.

Program include: Dental Assisting, Pharmacy Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Sterile Processing Technician and Personal Fitness Trainer.

Scholarship funding is provided by the State of Michigan. The Michigan Reconnect Short-Term Training initiative provides up to $1,500 for a student, 21 years or older who is a state of Michigan resident for at least one year, graduated with a high school diploma or GED and has not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

For more information about MRSTT and to begin the funding application process visit michigan.gov/reconnect/short-term-training-program.

More information about the eligible MCCC career training programs is available at monroeccc.augusoft.net. Users can enter the course name in the search bar.

The Michigan Achievement Skills Scholarship is specifically for students who graduated from high school or earned their GED in 2023, is a state of Michigan resident for at least one year and has not yet earned an associate or bachelor’s degree. Students who qualify can receive up to $4,000 over two years to attend an eligible program.

For more information about MASS and to apply for the scholarships visit michigan.gov/mistudentaid/programs/michigan-achievement-scholarship/career-training.

For more information about Lifelong Learning career training and professional development courses offered through MCCC’s Office of Lifelong Learning and Workforce Development Office this winter and summer, visit monroeccc.augustsoft.net or call 734-384-4127.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Scholarships available for health, fitness programs at MCCC