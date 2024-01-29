Scholarships are available for those wanting to become a paramedic.

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, said applications for the Individual Scholarship Program, a scholarship for certified emergency medical technicians who are interested in becoming an advanced emergency medical technician or paramedic, are due Feb. 9.

“We rely on emergency medical technicians and paramedics to provide emergency medical care and save lives,” Burns said. “But sometimes it’s financially difficult to obtain the additional training needed to advance one’s knowledge or career. This scholarship can help EMTs reach their goals.”

The Pennsylvania EMS Foundation provides between three and six scholarships a year, which range from $1,000 to $5,000, awarded to offset the cost of a paramedic or AEMT program.

Terry Ruparcic, president of the Somerset County Ambulance Association, said Somerset County has six ambulance services.

"There are not enough paramedics in Somerset County," he said.

Ruparcic said Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) started a one-year course at Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown. The participants have to already be certified emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The course includes clinical time that involves time on the ambulance, emergency room, labor and delivery, among other aspects of medical treatment.

Applications must be submitted online at www.aa-pa.org/foundation. Successful applicants will have a minimum of three complete years of experience as a certified EMT for the paramedic scholarship, and a minimum of two complete years of experience as a certified EMT for the AEMT award. Complete requirements are available at www.aa-pa.org/foundation address.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Scholarships available for paramedic training