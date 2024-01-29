Scholarships for Hawaii high school student-athletes now open
Heads-up high school senior student-athletes, an opportunity to get a scholarship is coming out with the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.
Heads-up high school senior student-athletes, an opportunity to get a scholarship is coming out with the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Fred Katz, New York Knicks beat writer for The Athletic, to talk about how good they’ve been since trading for OG Anunobdy a month ago.
Ben Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6
Get these soft, breathable, 'hotel quality' winners for over 70% off (!) right now
First 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse sells for $350,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The proceeds will go to charity.
Ahead of a major Congressional hearing about children's online safety, Meta has announced a collaboration with the Center for Open Science, a non-profit dedicated to transparency in academic research. As part of this pilot program, Meta says it will share "privacy-preserving social media data" with select academic researchers who study well-being.
One topic keeps coming up in conversations I'm having with technologists, executives, industry leader and frontline workers on all sides of both trends: Specifically, how much the AI boom is complicit in the great and continued culling. Everyone seems to agree that the advent and uptake of AI is playing some part in at least the scope of the layoffs, if not in the timing, which more likely is attributable to overall economic uncertainty.
The departure of Jim Esposito raises new questions about the race to succeed CEO David Solomon and caps a period of high-profile management and board changes for the Wall Street giant.
Arc's first proper browser app for the iPhone leans heavily into AI-generated search summaries and a minimalist design.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden vows retaliation after three U.S. troops are killed, the Super Bowl contenders and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
There are just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
X head of business operations Joe Benarroch said the company plans to open a new office in Austin, Texas dedicated to content moderation, according to Bloomberg. The team will focus on stopping the spread of child sexual exploitation materials.
X confirmed in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that it's halted searches for Taylor Swift after nonconsensual pornographic deepfakes of the artist went viral last week. Fans mass-reported the offending accounts in attempt to get them removed.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The Erae II takes the customizable MPE playing surface of the original and adds a more robust interface and tons of connectivity options.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.