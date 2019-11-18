Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scholastic (SCHL) closed at $36.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the publishing, education and media company had lost 2.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SCHL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SCHL is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $591.20 million, down 2.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.78% and +2.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCHL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SCHL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SCHL has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.03 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.9.

The Publishing - Books industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



