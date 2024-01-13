Scholz appeals to German farmers before major protest in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the opening of the DB maintenance workshop for ICE 4 trains. The first hall of Deutsche Bahn's largest and most modern ICE maintenance facility was officially opened on the same day. The plant is one of the most important projects to strengthen the Lusatian coal region and is financed by the federal government's Structural Strengthening Act. Patrick Pleul/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for calm as angry farmers choked up Berlin with a fresh tractor protest over government plans to annul agricultural tax breaks.

"If protests that are legitimate turn into fury or disregard for democratic processes and institutions, then we all lose," the chancellor warned in a video message broadcast on Saturday.

"Only those who despise our democracy will benefit."

A week of action, involving tractors blocking access to motorways and protests with large vehicles in Berlin and other cities, has snarled traffic in many parts of the country.

Thousands of farmers are expected to attend the culmination of the farmers' action in Berlin on Monday. The event is also being supported by the transport industry, lorry drivers and freight forwarders.

Despite the passions involved, calls for violence and personal threats have no place in a democracy, said Scholz, as authorities reacted to cases of incitement to unrest in the capital.

"Especially in such gruelling and turbulent times as today, it is important to keep a sense of proportion and balance - that should be a concern for all democrats."

At the core of the dispute are government plans to phase out tax relief on agricultural diesel, in place for more than 70 years. Under pressure, it will now gradually phase it out over three years rather than abolishing it all at once as initially planned.

Furious farmers across Germany are demanding that Scholz's coalition government further soften its already watered-down budget-saving measures.

In one concession, the government has cancelled the planned abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for farmers.

Nonetheless, farmers on Saturday gathered with their tractors on Berlin's Straße des 17. Juni - the name of which commemorates the uprising over working conditions in East Germany in June 1953 - ahead of Monday's planned large-scale demonstration.

According to police, an estimated 70 tractors, 25 trailers, 30 lorries and 50 people were counted in the morning. The street leading to the famous Brandenburg Gate was closed.

The first protesting farmers arrived in the capital on Friday evening, presenting a challenge for motorists to get through with their cars.

During similar protests last week, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck warned about the farmers' cause being hijacked by extreme forces.

"There are calls circulating with fantasies of a coup. Extremist groups are forming, nationalist symbols are being openly displayed," Habeck said in a statement on social media.

Meanwhile, the German government launched several measures from its 2024 budget savings package, including the highly controversial subsidy cuts for agriculture.

The fuel subsidy currently allows farmers to buy agricultural diesel at a tax rate of 25.56 cents ($0.28) per litre compared with the full rate of 47.04 cents.

According to the government, the rate of fuel relief for farmers will now be reduced by 40% in 2024.

In 2025 and 2026, there will be a further annual reduction of 30%, meaning that there will no longer be a subsidy in 2026.

The cuts were part of a package of measures intended to plug a multi-billion euro gap in the government budget following a landmark top court ruling at the end of last year that sent the coalition's financial plans into disarray.