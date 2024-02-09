Scholz, Biden to hold Ukraine aid talks amid Senate impasse

The latest Biden-Scholz meeting comes almost two years since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden meet at the White House on Friday for talks on sustaining military support for Ukraine as a political impasse holds up a multi-billion-dollar US package.

High on the agenda will also be escalating tensions in the Middle East, where Israel's war against Hamas shows no sign of let up and Washington has launched strikes on Iran-linked targets following attacks on American troops.

Biden could bring up the issue of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is imprisoned in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin hinted on Thursday that he was interested in a prisoner swap where the US reporter would be freed as part of a deal in which Germany would release a Russian convicted of assassinating a fugitive former Chechen rebel in Berlin.

Ukraine, however, is likely to dominate the leaders' meeting. The country enters its third year of war against Russian invasion as the US Republican Party, led by presidential candidate Donald Trump, is increasingly turning its back.

The US Senate is debating a bill to renew the flow of weapons, ammunition and other crucial help for Ukraine's battered army, but the bill -- if passed -- faces an even harder hurdle in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

The United States is Kyiv's biggest military backer and Germany its second.

Scholz met with US senators on Thursday and urged them to step up their efforts, saying on the X social media site that "Ukraine needs all of our support in order to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

The Senate package would authorize $60 billion in military aid for Kyiv. In Europe, meanwhile, EU leaders last week finally overcame stalling by right-wing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and gave the green light to 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in economic aid.

Ahead of his trip, Scholz wrote in The Wall Street Journal to warn that a Russian victory in Ukraine would "dramatically change the face of Europe" and "deal a severe blow to the liberal world order."

- Mideast tensions -

The Middle East will also be in focus at Friday's talks. Regional tensions rose after the death of three American soldiers in Jordan at the end of January, marking the first US military losses to hostile fire in the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

Germany has backed Israel but also repeatedly warned of the dangers of a wider conflict, while stepping up calls for more humanitarian aid to reach the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Biden sharpened his criticism of Israel in remarks late Thursday when he said that the military operation in Gaza "has been over the top."

