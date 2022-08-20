Scholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz meets Palestinian President Abbas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his attempted poisoning and denounced Russia's clampdown on freedom of speech.

In a video message on Saturday, Scholz said he had spoken with Navalny while he was recovering in hospital in Berlin and found him to be a brave man who wanted to return to Russia to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

On his return, however, Navalny - President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia - was immediately imprisoned.

"The war that Russia started against Ukraine is a war that also has consequences for Russia," Scholz said. "Freedom and democracy were already endangered before. But now, freedom of expression is much more endangered and many fear to say their own opinion."

That was why it was so important to remember Navalny, Scholz added, since he was fighting for his belief that "one lives best in a democracy and state governed by the rule of law".

Navalny is serving an 11-1/2 year sentence after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. He says all the charges were fabricated as a pretext to jail him and thwart his political ambitions.

The 46-year-old returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Russia denies trying to kill him.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia May Delay Annexation Moves as Ukraine Invasion Progress Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Ma

  • UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

    The United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war, the World Food Program chief has told The Associated Press. The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continue, David Beasley said. Beasley spoke Friday from northern Kenya, which is deep in a drought that is withering the Horn of Africa region.

  • Public kill-on-sight campaigns ramp up for invasive spotted lanternfly

    Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States.

  • Ukrainian air defence brings down 4 Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 10:23 The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration has reported that, following a blast that rocked the city of Dnipro on the morning of 20 August, Ukrainian air defence systems had brought down four Kalibr missiles launched by Russian forces at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

  • Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

    The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia is transporting up to 5,000 tonnes of grain per day by railway and between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes per day by vehicle, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration there said on social media.

  • Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin defends dancing, takes drug test following backlash to party video

    Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin says she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party.

  • Putin's favorite singer and propaganda artist continues to avoid sanctions while performing in US

    Philip Kirkorov, a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been allowed in the U.S. in an apparent bid to sell off properties to avoid sanctions.

  • Berlin police investigate Abbas' Holocaust comments

    Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his comments this week that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians. The remarks, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked outrage in Germany, Israel and beyond. Police confirmed a report Friday by German daily Bild that Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces force Russian forces to retreat on 4 fronts General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 07:18 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled Russian assaults and pushed them back on the Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Novopavlivske fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, situation as of 06:00 on Saturday, 20 August Details: Russian forces fired cannon artillery at civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillia and Krasnopillia, Sumy region.

  • New explosions in Crimea: Blasts rock Yevpatoriia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 10:11 Several explosions rocked the village of Zaozerne, near the city of Yevpatoriia in western Crimea. Russian occupation authorities have reported that their air defence was activated and struck its target.

  • Russia's Gazprom announces surprise plans to shutter the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for 3 days

    On Friday, Gazprom said the maintenance shutdown would take place between August 31 and September 2.

  • Russians mobilizing in newly occupied territories to strengthen offensive on Bakhmut, Luhansk governor says

    Russian occupation authorities are carrying out forced mobilization in the territories captured in the summer, reported Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday on Telegram on Aug. 19.

  • To understand Putin's paranoia, read this book on Russia's history

    Russia has played countless roles for the West – foe, ally, scapegoat, magnificent cultural exemplar, mystical giant, eternal puzzle – but never has its reputation in our sphere slumped to the state of moral and geopolitical blackness it currently occupies. Its invasion of Ukraine, which deteriorated into atrocities against civilians and POWs, and the razing of cities (full of Russian-speaking families), has obliterated its standing as a civilised member of the rules-based order.

  • New polls show Democrats could 'win' the 2022 midterms. Should you believe them?

    After months of missteps, mishaps and misfortune, President Biden and his fellow Democrats are finally enjoying a run of good news. But will it be enough to prevent the sort of electoral bloodbath that a president’s party usually suffers in the midterms?

  • Take a closer look at Russian oligarch's $700 million superyacht that is one of the largest in the world

    The yacht was once docked in New York and was recently spotted in Turkish waters.

  • Drunk Putin lover attacks people on the streets of Poland – video

    An aggressive Russian man attacked the paramedics and bystanders who were helping aman in need in Warsaw. An attacker was shouting "I love Putin", Warszawa Pigulce reported on Aug 18.

  • Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months

    People attend an exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by the armed forces of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, Aug. 11, 2022. Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe war being waged by Russia in Ukraine has been described in many ways – an attempt to recreate the USSR, a militant attempt to create a new Eurasia civilization, or a proxy war between Russia and the West. But whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions and aspirations were in the past, they have become ever more blatan

  • Democrat John Fetterman raised over $1 million off GOP rival Mehmet Oz's 'crudité' gaffe, campaign says

    In a video, Oz misidentified the name of the grocery store where he was shopping for "crudités," or a veggie tray. His opponent pounced on the mistake.

  • Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

    STORY: As residents continue to flee the Donetsk Region of Ukraine… Explosions erupted overnight near military bases deep in Russian-held areas and Russia itself… an apparent display of Kyiv's growing might far from front lines. Inside Russia, two villages were evacuated after explosions at an ammunition dump.But Kyiv has been coy, remarking on the blasts without claiming direct responsibility.More directly, the Ukrainian government is raising alarms about a nuclear power station it says Russian occupation forces are using as a staging ground for military strikes.On Friday, Kyiv said it suspected Moscow was planning a "large-scale provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as justification to disconnect it from the Ukrainian power grid and connect it to Russia's. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, visiting the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Friday, said the nuclear site belonged to Ukraine and said all military forces should be withdrawn."...If we demilitarize the plant as we propose, the problem will be solved. Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it's necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected.” Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kyiv for shelling the nuclear complex and said there is risk of a nuclear catastrophe. The Kremlin said that during a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness for a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to Zaporizhzhia… and that Putin would provide inspectors with the necessary assistance.

  • Germany announces additional military support for Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 01:08 The German Federal Government is preparing to deliver a new shipment of hardware and weapons as part of the country's military support for Ukraine. Source: The Federal Government of Germany official website Details: Germany will supply three additional GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (bringing the total of German-supplied GEPARD guns to 15).