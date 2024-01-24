Scholz expects Slovakia to continue supporting Ukraine in war against Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Berlin on 24 January, has expressed hope that Bratislava, like other allies of Ukraine, will continue to support it amid Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Source: European Pravda with reference to dts

Details: At a joint press conference, Scholz warned against the idea that "the continuation of this terrible war is only due to the lack of dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv," recalling that more than 200 meetings had taken place in the Minsk and Normandy meeting formats alone.

Quote: "We all know the result: Russia's brutal invasion of the entire territory of Ukraine in violation of international law," he added.

The German chancellor stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can end this war at any time, but if Ukraine stops defending itself, it will be the end of Ukraine". Scholz added that it is also important to deepen cooperation within the EU and NATO in this context.

"I welcome the position of Slovakia, which has been clearly on the side of Ukraine from the very beginning, and I am pleased to reiterate what I have just said personally to Prime Minister Fico: we look forward to the strong cooperation that will be resolutely continued in the future," he said.

The visit of the Slovak prime minister to Germany was his first since his appointment last autumn. Fico was supposed to arrive in Berlin in December, but Scholz's positive test for COVID-19 delayed his visit.

Before that, the Slovak Prime Minister met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod and said that he would not impede Ukraine from purchasing weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses and would support the Ukraine Facility programme, which provides for the allocation of €50 billion to Ukraine by the EU.

