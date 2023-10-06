Scholz explains hesitancy in shipping Taurus missiles to Ukraine after former UK DM Minister calls Germany out

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to exercise caution in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles despite increasing calls to do so, including from former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

Scholz cited “constitutional constraints” and “escalation” as reasons for his reluctance to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles during an Oct. 5 press conference at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

Responding to questions from journalists about why he had not yet agreed to provide cruise missiles, Scholz stated that such a decision could only be made after "careful consideration…. When a war lasts so long, these considerations can’t stop at once.”

He did not elaborate on how much longer “careful consideration” would take.

Germany must “always take into account what the constitution requires of us and what our options for action are….This includes in particular the fact that we must of course ensure that there is no escalation of the war and that Germany does not become part of the conflict. It is my task as chancellor to ensure that,” Scholz said.

He did not clarify what he meant by “constitutional constraints.”

Scholz has been hesitant to provide Ukraine with missiles due to concerns that Kyiv might attack Russian territory and would only approve the supply of Taurus missiles when he was convinced of the technical modifications that would prevent such attacks. He does not have any other major doubts about providing Ukraine with missiles.

Germany has emphasized that these restrictions do not extend to potential attacks on targets in temporarily occupied Crimea. But Scholz is concerned that Ukraine could use the missiles to target the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to Russia.

Wallace Calls for Germany to join UK, France in Long-Range Missile Transfer

In response to Russia’s Oct. 5 attack that resulted in over 50 deaths in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, former UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace called on Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

“Every time Russia strikes civilians and breaks international law by targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine there needs to be a response. We did that with Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Germany should now send their Taurus missile systems to Ukraine and join the UK and France.”

