Scholz expresses confidence in agreement ahead of EU summit, potential approval for €50 billion to Ukraine.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for approval of a decision to provide a €50 billion financial assistance aid to Ukraine before an extraordinary EU summit, German news outlet BR24 reported on Feb. 1.

“I am confident that today we are talking about achieving the agreement of all 27 members,” he said.

At the same time, Scholz pointed at Hungary, which has so far refused to agree on the issue of providing assistance.

“If Europe sees itself as a community in which everyone stands up for each other and helps each other, then it should be possible to reach common solutions,” the German Chancellor stated.

At a summit on Dec. 14, during which 26 EU member states approved starting Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, Orban vetoed the proposed EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU plans to hold another summit on Feb. 1 to consider additional funding for Ukraine.

On Jan. 17, the EU announced potential approval of €50 billion aid in a few weeks. Politico reported on Jan. 26 that the EU might use the “nuclear option,” stripping Hungary’s voting rights if Orbán obstructs the aid approval on Feb. 1.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine