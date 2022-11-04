Scholz Lands in Beijing for Talks With Xi Amid Europe Tensions

2
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in China with a major business delegation for his first in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping, as tensions rise between Beijing and Brussels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Xi is welcoming the first major European leader to China in more than two years on the heels of a domestic political victory, having just secured a precedent-defying third term in office. The one-day visit on Friday also comes as China rebounds this week from a record market rout sparked by policies Xi laid out at last month’s congress.

The Chinese leader’s efforts to solidify ties with Germany are part of a broader push to prevent relations with the European Union from further deteriorating, as Beijing faces an increasingly hostile environment in Washington. Ties between China and the West have been strained by Xi’s crackdown on Hong Kong, treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang and refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Berlin is working to hone a new national strategy on China that aims to weaken reliance, diversify supply chains and enhance security, while reinforcing business ties. That leaves Scholz walking a fine line between pushing trade ties in Beijing, while voicing concerns on sensitive allegations of human rights violations by China.

Last year, the EU halted an investment agreement with China after both sides traded sanctions over Xinjiang. A panel of UN experts in 2019 said an estimated 1 million people had been sent to counter-terrorism internment facilities in the far west region, part of a set of policies the US has said amount to genocide. Beijing denies such allegations.

Scholz wrote in a guest article for German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday that Berlin was seeking cooperation with China. “China remains an important economic and trading partner for Germany and Europe, even under changed circumstances,” he said. “We do not want decoupling.”

The German leader is accompanied by a powerhouse delegation expected to include top executives from BASF SE, Volkswagen AG, Deutsche Bank AG and BioNTech SE. China will be looking to reassure foreign business leaders that it’s open for investment and trade, despite a strict Covid Zero policy that’s weighed on the economy and effectively closed the nation’s borders for nearly three years.

Xi has hosted a flurry of top foreign leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania this week, as he returns to in-person diplomacy after recently breaking a long spell of Covid isolation. Those meetings come ahead of the Chinese leader’s expected attendance of major summits in Indonesia and Thailand later in the month, where he could sit down with President Joe Biden.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • German Chancellor Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

    Scholz and the entire delegation were administered COVID-19 tests upon landing, with Chinese medical staff donning hazmat suits going into the plane to conduct the tests, according to a Reuters reporter accompanying the delegation. China's strict zero-COVID policy and growing tensions with the West have made it unfeasible for leaders of major western powers to visit China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has only just resumed foreign trips. Scholz's visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be looking to shore up relations with the outside world after the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, where Xi consolidated his status as the core of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Germany China: Why Scholz's trip looks out of step for EU

    Germany's leader is meeting Xi Jinping on a visit that sparks controversy at home and concern in Europe.

  • UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos'

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy. The U.N. chief said the 27th annual Conference of the 198 Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — “must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.”

  • Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversy over economic and human rights issues. The German Embassy confirmed the arrival of Scholz and a business delegation traveling with him.

  • Germany’s Solo Trip to Beijing Exposes Europe’s Dilemma on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be bringing Germany’s biggest brands to China this week to underscore close economic ties, but he’ll also have to navigate growing concerns about Europe’s broader dependence on Beijing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Bill

  • China's Xi affirms commitment to Pakistan economic ties

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday affirmed his country's commitment to invest in Pakistan despite obstacles created in recent years by security concerns and the global economic slowdown. Xi cited the “all-weather strategic partnership” between the countries during a meeting in Beijing with newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Beijing and Islamabad have ties dating from the Cold War, in part due to their mutual tensions with India, with which China has a lengthy disputed border that sparked a 1962 war and more recent clashes.

  • Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make Scholz the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping since he consolidated his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress. Deep trade ties bind Asia and Europe's biggest economies, with rapid Chinese expansion and demand for Germany's cars and machinery fueling its own growth over the past two decades.

  • China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

    Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Goldman Sachs is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. The firm operates through Investment Banking, Global Markets, […]

  • How Peyton Manning built a ‘second chapter’ from quarterback to media king without a plan

    The two-time Super Bowl champion has spent his retirement on his terms—and nabbed an Emmy win along the way.

  • Germany's Scholz tests China ties with inaugural visit, to discuss Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in China on a one-day trip on Friday, becoming the first G7 leader to visit since the start of COVID-19 and President Xi Jinping solidifying his grip on power with a third term as Communist Party general secretary. The trip comes amid rising voices within Scholz's ruling coalition calling for a rethink of Germany's China policy, and growing public concern about Berlin's commercial reliance on the global economic powerhouse. One in two Germans wish that Germany's economy could be more independent from China, a survey published by ARD broadcaster showed on Thursday.

  • US, South Korea to extend military drills after North Korean launches

    The U.S. and South Korea announced they will extend joint military drills in the wake of North Korea’s saber-rattling.

  • G7 ministers seek to boost unity on Ukraine, China, Iran

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies sought Thursday to expand unified positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing global economic clout and Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protestors. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations began two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster to take stock of the war in Ukraine and keep up economic, military and other support for the country more than eight months after Russia’s invasion and as winter approaches. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made reference to the 374-year-old document at an event with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, saying Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a direct attack on the concepts of national sovereignty and territorial integrity that many believe the treaty established.

  • ‘An Empty Shell of What It Used to Be’: Asia’s Gambling Mecca Gets a China-Backed Makeover

    Beijing is betting that it can forge a new identity for Macau. It’s not paying off.

  • As China's wages rise, Mexico beckons manufacturers

    The disparity in manufacturing wages between Mexico and China is starker than ever.

  • Hillicon Valley — Twitter verification fee sparks concerns

    Social media experts expressed concerns that Elon Musk’s plan to start charging verified users could undermine the credibility of the platform. Meanwhile, Musk met with civil rights groups to discuss concerns surrounding hate speech and misinformation on the social media platform. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber…

  • Africa's week in pictures: 28 October - 2 November 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • US, South Korea extend war drills in response to North’s missile launches

    The United States and South Korea have decided to extend military exercises in response to a recent spate of missile launches from North Korea, offering stern warnings for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should he hold a nuclear test, officials announced Thursday. The decision to extend the Vigilant Storm joint military air drills comes after Pyongyang late…

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’

    Western experts say Russians running short of munitions, even buying supplies from North Korea