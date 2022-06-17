Scholz, Macron and Draghi likely asked Zelensky to resume negotiations with Putin

According to media reports, Scholz, Macron and Draghi asked Zelensky to resume talks with Putin

The publication said that the economic damage that the EU countries are suffering because of the war is becoming greater and more difficult to handle.

“Economic growth has slowed sharply, and inflation has reached a record level,” says the article.

The publication says that is the reason why the heads of state and government might have urged Zelensky behind closed doors to sit down at the negotiating table with Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Ukraine on June for the first time since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

