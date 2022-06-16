Scholz, Macron, Draghi Visit Ukraine in Midst of Energy Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, just as Russia provokes an energy crisis by curbing gas supplies to Europe.

It’s the first trip to Ukraine for the three European leaders since Russia invaded the country at the end of February. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is also taking part in the highest-profile delegation to visit Kyiv since war broke out.

The leaders arrive in the midst of an increasingly tense energy situation, after Russia’s state-backed gas company cut supplies to Europe through its largest link to less than half its usual volumes, a move German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called “politically motivated.” The Western allies will also discuss the possibility of advancing Ukraine’s effort to join the European Union.

“Of course the Russian state would not be itself if it simply watched our foreign policy success,” Zelenskiy said in an address Wednesday night. “Gas pressure on Europe is growing again.”

Russia’s moves to further reduce supplies to Europe provides a difficult backdrop for the European leaders as they look to show support for Kyiv while insecurity grows at home. Germany’s Habeck called on the country to rally together to thwart Putin.

Benchmark gas futures increased more than 12%, adding to the 44% rise in the previous two sessions. Habeck tried to ease concerns, emphasizing that Germany was well prepared and that storage facilities are filling up, but blamed Putin for squeezing the continent for political gain.

“Forgetting that there’s war in Ukraine and thinking that we can enjoy a normal summer can be treacherous,” Habeck said in a video posted late Wednesday on Twitter. “We need to be alert, we need to remain focused, and above all we can’t allow ourselves to be divided, because that’s Putin’s plan.”

“Putin is doing what’s always been feared: he’s reducing gas supplies not all at once, but in steps” in order to drive up prices and destabilize Europe, he said, adding that now is the time for people to save energy. “Every kilowatt hour helps in this situation.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to recommend on Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status, according to people familiar with the plans. The procedure could take decades to complete, and is complicated by a variety of opinions among the 27 member states, who make the ultimate decision to push the process forward.

Draghi has fully backed Ukraine’s bid to become part of the EU. Macron, who has insisted that allies continue communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has warned against misleading Ukraine in its membership bid and has called for a clear message.

Candidacy status, once granted, would formally begin the membership procedure, a process that includes an arduous set of steps and conditions that can normally last more than a decade. Croatia was the last country to join the bloc and its application process lasted 10 years before it was formally accepted in 2013.

“Ukraine hopes for talks that can advance candidacy status discussions, this is the main policy priority for Ukraine and best deterrence against Russian aggression,” Ukraine’s Representative to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov said in an interview this week. “Candidacy status for Ukraine is important for our country, but it’s also a guarantee for European Union, in light of reconstruction efforts that will tie us closer.”

A German government spokesman said Scholz, Macron, Draghi and Iohannis had decided to travel to Kyiv to send “a clear signal of European solidarity” to Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people.

European Solidarity

The EU leaders will visit some of the areas hit by Russia’s brutality including Irpin, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the schedule is private. They’ll seek to show Europe’s solidarity to the country but also their willingness to back a negotiation to reach a ceasefire, which would reflect Ukraine’s conditions.

Scholz and Macron in particular are grappling with the challenge of maintaining unwavering support for the government in Kyiv while formulating a realistic longer-term plan for how to deal with Russia when its war in Ukraine ends.

Scholz has had to deal with accusations at home and abroad that Germany, as Europe’s richest economy, is failing to provide enough military equipment to support Ukraine’s defense, a charge that the German leader rejects.

Macron himself told reporters during a visit to Romania on Wednesday: “From a political point of view, we’re in a situation of convergence to have new talks with Ukraine and continue the efforts of cooperation. We have to send a strong political signal toward Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are resisting heroically for many months. We have to send this strong signal of support in this critical time. “

