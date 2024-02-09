Scholz meets with 'doppelganger' US senator during Washington visit

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) poses for a selfie with his American doppelganger Chris Coons, Senator from the state of Delaware, during his visit to the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. -/The German Government /dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz again met his doppelganger, the very similar-looking US Senator Chris Coons, during his visit to Washington.

Coons, a 60-year-old Democrat from the US state of Delaware, joined Scholz for dinner at the German ambassador's residence in Washington on Thursday evening, along with other members of the US Congress.

The two had met previously as well, including at last year's World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where their striking resemblance - including similar hairstyles, height and facial expressions - caused amusement.

"Great to see my doppelganger again," Scholz posted to X alongside a photo of the two smiling men.

Coons, in a separate post, added another photo of himself with Scholz and wrote "Wer ist wer?" - German for "Who is who?"