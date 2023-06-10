Scholz plans to speak by phone with Putin soon

Olaf Scholz

"I plan to do it again soon,” Scholz said.

“It's not reasonable to force Ukraine to approve and accept the (invasion) that Putin has perpetrated and that parts of Ukraine become Russian just like that," the chancellor said about a phone conversation he plans in near future.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said they know nothing about such conversation, according to the dictator's schedule.

Scholz has several times talked with Putin since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but to no avail. They last they spoke was on Dec. 2, 2022. At that time, the German Chancellor also urged the dictator to withdraw his army from Ukraine and condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Scholz said he would continue to phone Putin, as it is important "to stay in touch with him."

Kyiv, in turn, has urged the international community to isolate the Russian dictator as much as possible.

