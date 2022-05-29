Scholz: "Putin will not win"

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 00:18

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not win the war against Ukraine.

Source: Scholz during Save Ukraine telethon, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "We are with you (Ukrainians - ed.) - with our thoughts and hearts."

"Putin will not win… We are with you, we are united."

"We are making plans for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine."

Details: Scholz noted that Germany, together with friends and partners, is helping to prevent the Ukrainian economy from collapsing, sending weapons to help Ukrainians defend themselves.

The Chancellor also added that Germany has welcomed almost 800,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Background: Germany has announced financial aid for Ukraine.

