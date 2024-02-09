Scholz reacts to Putin's claims in Tucker Carlson interview

Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, has stated that the claims Russian President Vladimir Putin made in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson show why the allies must keep supporting Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Twitter (X) post by Scholz

Quote: "The Russian president mocks what Russia is really doing in Ukraine and gives a completely absurd explanation about the causes of this war. This makes it all the clearer for us: we must remain firmly on Ukraine’s side."

Background:

  • The European Commission noted that Putin had repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations in his interview with Tucker Carlson.

  • Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, called Putin’s statement that the war against Ukraine is a result of the extension of NATO completely nonsensical.

  • Radosław Sikorski, Polish Foreign Affairs Minister, said that Putin’s claims are not new but it’s shocking that an American journalist is spreading them.

