Scholz says top priority is avoiding NATO confrontation with Russia

German Chancellor Scholz makes a statement after talks with European leaders and U.S. President Biden, in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Der Spiegel when asked about Germany's failure to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Asked in an extensive interview published on Friday why he thought delivering tanks could lead to nuclear war, he said there was no rule book that stated when Germany could be considered a party to the war in Ukraine.

"That's why it is all the more important that we consider each step very carefully and coordinate closely with one another," he was quoted as saying. "To avoid an escalation towards NATO is a top priority for me."

"That's why I don't focus on polls or let myself be irritated by shrill calls. The consequences of an error would be dramatic."

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Sarah Marsh)

