Scholz says Ukraine and Germany are close to agreeing on security guarantees

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Berlin and Kyiv may soon agree on an agreement on security commitments in line with the Group of Seven Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023.

Source: Scholz at a press conference on 24 January with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Berlin, quoted by Ukrinform; European Pravda reports

Details: The German chancellor said that he was actively communicating with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recalling today's phone conversation, in which the issue of security partnership played an important role.

Quote: "I assume that we will finalise this soon... I have a feeling that we are on the verge of final negotiations," Scholz said.

He promised to announce the details when the document is ready.

Background: The latest round of consultations on security guarantees between Ukraine and Germany was reported in late December. Additionally, there are reports that Kyiv is preparing to sign a corresponding agreement with Paris.

Most of the bilateral agreements between Ukraine and partners that have joined the G7 Framework Declaration are still in the negotiation stage. In mid-January, the first finalised agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv.

