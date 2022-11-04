Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
Andreas Rinke
·1 min read

By Andreas Rinke

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens.

On his first visit to China since becoming chancellor and the first by a G7 leader since the pandemic, Scholz said China and Germany had different approaches to fighting the virus but had a joint responsibility to eliminate it.

BioNTech, which partnered with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc during the pandemic, would be the first non-Chinese coronavirus vaccine to be administered in China as Beijing has hitherto insisted on administering domestically produced vaccines.

Shares in BioNTech were up 5% after the announcement.

A spokesperson for BioNTech told Reuters that vaccines for the Chinese market would be initially imported.

The two countries "agreed on close cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," Scholz said in a briefing alongside the Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

"This also includes an approval of the BioNTech vaccine for expatriates in China. Of course, this can only be a first step. I hope that the circle of eligible persons can soon be widened to a general free ability of the BioNTech vaccine," said Scholz.

The announcement comes amid rumours that Beijing will soon lift its stringent COVID-19 lockdown policies, though there has been no official announcement to that effect.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Kirsti Knolle and Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • German chancellor's China visit sparks debate at home

    The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the governing coalition, said in Taiwan that Scholz’s one-day trip is “probably the most controversially debated visit in the country for the last 50 years.” Scholz, who will be in Beijing on Friday, will be the first European leader to visit China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Germany has strongly opposed.

  • Germany's Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

    STORY: Scholz and the entire delegation were given COVID-19 tests upon landing, with Chinese medical staff donning hazmat suits going into the plane to conduct the tests, according to a Reuters reporter accompanying the delegation. People in hazmats suits were filmed leaving the plane after the German delegation disembarked. Scholz's visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be looking to shore up relations with the outside world after the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, where Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his status as the core of the ruling Communist Party.Scholz will meet with Xi and outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, where he is also expected to raise controversial issues such as human rights, Taiwan and the difficulties German companies face accessing the Chinese market, according to government sources.

  • Doctor offered prescription drugs in exchange ‘for sexual favors,’ Florida cops say

    The doctor calls the indictment a misunderstanding.

  • El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: A Stroke of Genius or Pure Madness?

    A little over a year ago, El Salvador made a bold bet on Bitcoin. The Central American nation of 6.5 million residents became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Led by its young president, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador sought to change its economic fortunes overnight with this decision. Needless to say, there were raised eyebrows around the world when Bukele announced the country’s move to Bitcoin. Up to that point, El Salvador had been famous for many reasons, but non

  • Netflix Unveils My Unorthodox Life Season 2 First Look and Return Date

    Julia Haart and her family return amid divorces, first love, career struggles and more

  • Elliott: Seven games into head coaching career, Lakers' Darvin Ham wisely trusts his gut

    First-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham has made bold moves, like benching Russell Westbrook late vs. New Orleans, and has earned the trust of LeBron James.

  • Albion man sentenced to prison for carrying a concealed weapon

    An Albion man was sentenced to 23-60 months in prison Oct.31 for carrying a concealed firearm earlier this spring.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7% to 8.1%, are perfectly positioned to line investors' pockets.

  • WNBA star Griner visited in Russian jail by U.S. officials for first time in months

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner on Thursday, officials said, in the first visit in months for the WNBA star who is jailed in Russia and could soon be transferred to a penal colony. "We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to New Mexico. The visit was the first consular access to Griner since early August, when the two-time Olympic gold medalist was found guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

  • Latest U.S. defense-intelligence report on UFOs to be made public soon

    (Reuters) -A declassified version of the latest U.S. defense-intelligence report on UFOs - rebranded in official government parlance as "unidentified aerial phenomena" - is expected to be made public in the coming days. But UFO enthusiasts hoping for the government to judge any of the hundreds of U.S. military sightings under scrutiny as visits by extraterrestrial spacecraft are likely to be disappointed. The most recent incidents under review are attributed to a mix of foreign surveillance, including relatively ordinary drone flights, and airborne clutter such as weather balloons, The New York Times reported last week, citing U.S. officials familiar with a classified analysis that was due for delivery to Congress on Monday, Oct. 31.

  • 5 Vikings to watch in Week 9 vs. Commanders

    These five Vikings could determine the outcome of this weekend's game against the Commanders.

  • Suspect in Arizona candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign burglary was illegal immigrant wanted by ICE

    The suspect in the alleged burglary of Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office is an illegal immigrant from Portugal, ICE says.

  • France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea

    France and Germany are asking Italy’s new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the rescued migrants on three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, including people sleeping on floors in the cold and spreading fevers. Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has drafted new measures alleging that the non-governmental groups violated procedure by not properly coordinating their rescues, a step setting the groundwork for Italy to close the ports.

  • Nigeria's surprise move against inflation: redesigning its currency notes

    Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced an unorthodox inflation-fighting measure: a redesign of its 100-, 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira currency notes. Forcing people to exchange old notes for new ones, the bank believes, will mop up the huge volumes of currency stashed in private safes, outside the banking system.

  • ‘I lost over 21% in 2022.’ I’m 72, retired, and have worked with my financial adviser for six years. I know markets are down, but this massive loss is worrying. Shouldn’t my adviser have had a plan to manage risk at my age?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • U.S. Treasury to auction $96 billion next week in refunding

    The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will sell $96 billion in notes and bonds next week as part of its quarterly refunding.

  • You'll Need Your First Colonoscopy Sooner Than You Think

    Colonoscopies are no fun. Prepping for one includes a full day of eating nothing but liquid and laxatives, with the goal of emptying everything out of your bowels in under 24 hours. Then, once your guts are completely empty, you’re sedated so that doctors can stick a flexible camera up your rear to take images of your anatomy that normally would never, ever see the light of day.

  • Trio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death

    Energy-drinks giant Red Bull will be headed by a board consisting of three current members of senior management following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his son Mark said in a statement issued by the company on Friday. Mateschitz, considered Austria's richest man who died last month at the age of 78, founded the company in the 1980s with Thai business partner Chaleo Yoovidhya, turning it into a global brand that invested heavily in sports sponsorship and also bought football and Formula One teams. "As proposed and desired by both my father and myself, and supported by our Thai partners, a Board of Directors will manage the business affairs of Red Bull," Mark Mateschitz, Dietrich Mateschitz's only child who headed Red Bull's Organics unit, said in a statement issued by the company.

  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial

    Stewart Rhodes wrote a message intended for Trump with a warning about a Biden presidency: "You and your children will die in prison."

  • Buffalo Bills news, notes: Nyheim Hines may return punts and door isn't closed on OBJ

    New Bills RB Nyheim Hines said he's thrilled to be playing in an offense with Josh Allen at quarterback.