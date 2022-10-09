Scholz’s SPD Wins State Election Dominated by Energy Crisis
(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party won a state election in Lower Saxony, handing his Social Democrats a victory in the first electoral test since the standoff with Russia over the war in Ukraine plunged Europe into an energy crisis.
While Scholz can claim Sunday’s result as a measure of support for his crisis management, which includes a €200 billion energy-price relief package, early projections showed the SPD’s share of the vote declining from the region’s last election five years ago to about 33%. Support for the Green party, one of Scholz’s coalition partners at the national level, increased.
Scholz’s smallest coalition ally, the Free Democrats, fell to 5% in Lower Saxony and the Christian Democratic Union, the main opposition party nationally, slumped to about 28%, its worst result in the state in six decades. The nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, gained about 5 points to more than 11%.
Lower Saxony is home to carmaker Volkswagen AG and is Germany’s biggest wind power state, which makes it a central player in the government’s energy policy but also vulnerable to the economic effects of the energy crisis.
The result puts state premier Stephan Weil, a Scholz ally, on track for re-election to another five years in office, most likely with the Greens as coalition partner. The SPD state premier has headed a coalition with the Christian Democrats for the past five years.
“This was a hard, uncomfortable election campaign,” Weil said Sunday after the first projection. “Voters have clearly given the SPD a mandate to govern.”
