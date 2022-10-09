Scholz’s SPD Wins State Election Dominated by Energy Crisis

Arne Delfs
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party won a state election in Lower Saxony, handing his Social Democrats a victory in the first electoral test since the standoff with Russia over the war in Ukraine plunged Europe into an energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While Scholz can claim Sunday’s result as a measure of support for his crisis management, which includes a €200 billion energy-price relief package, early projections showed the SPD’s share of the vote declining from the region’s last election five years ago to about 33%. Support for the Green party, one of Scholz’s coalition partners at the national level, increased.

Scholz’s smallest coalition ally, the Free Democrats, fell to 5% in Lower Saxony and the Christian Democratic Union, the main opposition party nationally, slumped to about 28%, its worst result in the state in six decades. The nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, gained about 5 points to more than 11%.

Lower Saxony is home to carmaker Volkswagen AG and is Germany’s biggest wind power state, which makes it a central player in the government’s energy policy but also vulnerable to the economic effects of the energy crisis.

The result puts state premier Stephan Weil, a Scholz ally, on track for re-election to another five years in office, most likely with the Greens as coalition partner. The SPD state premier has headed a coalition with the Christian Democrats for the past five years.

“This was a hard, uncomfortable election campaign,” Weil said Sunday after the first projection. “Voters have clearly given the SPD a mandate to govern.”

(Updates with projections starting in second paragraph and premier’s quote in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tasks FSB with oversee Crimean bridge after blast, journalists say

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the FSB security service to “organize and coordinate security measures” of the Crimean bridge after a huge blast partly destroyed sections of its roadway on Oct. 8, BBC News Russian said on Telegram.

  • Truss Faces New Perils as Restless MPs Return to Westminster

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe return of Parliament this week is fraught with danger for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.In her first month in office, the 47-year-old premier manage

  • Three Killed in Crimean Bridge Explosion, Russia's Investigative Committee Says

    At least three people were killed in an explosion on Crimea’s Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on October 8.Footage released by the committee shows military personnel gathered on the bridge. Part of the road crossing can be seen sunk into the Kerch Strait, while the rail crossing is seen burned.Earlier security footage showed an explosion on the bridge, while further video showed a section of the bridge on fire.The committee said a truck was blown up on the bridge igniting seven fuel tanks of a railway train. This has not been independently verified.The truck, the committee said, was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar Oblast. An investigation has been launched at the resident’s home and on the vehicle’s movement, the committee added. Credit: Russian Investigative Committee via Storyful

  • Lane County DA says officers lawful in killing man during daycare hostage standoff

    District Attorney Patricia Perlow has ruled two Lane County deputies were "lawful" in killing Robert Harris during a hostage situation at a daycare.

  • Auburn football grades vs. Georgia: No unit passes as Bulldogs hammer Tigers in Athens

    Auburn football grades: The Tigers lost to Georgia, 42-10, on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Here's Auburn's report card, and it's about what you'd expect.

  • How Good Is Chorus Limited (NZSE:CNU), When It Comes To ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Putin blames Ukraine forces for 'terrorist attack' on Crimea bridge: Live updates

    A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 12 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

  • France Keeps Wooing Gas-Rich Algeria in Latest High-Level Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceFrance’s premier and more than a dozen government ministers are visiting Algeria, the latest drive to rebuild ties with the North African nation that’

  • Truss Looks to Address Conservatives Lawmakers to Quell Mutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to directly address her mutinous Conservative MPs this week, according to a UK government official.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine Latest: Putin Comments on Bridge, Calls Security MeetingEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceWhile Chancellor of

  • The Syclone Offered Performance The Truck Community Just Wasn’t Ready To Receive

    The Syclone was beyond its time!

  • Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to have a new “grand bargain” between Russia and the West, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN on Oct. 8.

  • Trump believed the classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago were his 'get out of jail free card,' says Michael Cohen

    Speaking to Salon, Michael Cohen suggested that Donald Trump might threaten to turn over classified info to foreign adversaries to save himself from prosecution.

  • Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest poll put Whitmer ahead with 53 percent of…

  • Team Putin Wakes Up: We Never Should’ve Laughed at Ukraine

    Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia experienced a number of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, but none of them were as humiliating as an explosion that rocked the Crimean Bridge, also known as Kerch Strait Bridge or Kerch Bridge, early Saturday morning.During his Saturday broadcast on Solovyov Live, Russian state TV host Sergey Mardan opened his show with heavy sighs. He noted, “All day long we’ll be talking about how this happened and what will come of it. I can tell you right now

  • Kari Lake was booted from Arizona town hall audience before Hobbs took the stage

    Democrat Katie Hobbs won’t debate her opponent in Arizona’s race for governor, yet Republican Kari Lake tried to make it happen at a candidate town hall that

  • Strictly Legal: No rest for the MyPillow guy

    Strictly Legal is a weekly column for The Enquirer.

  • Presidents Office says Crimean Bridge explosion was caused by conflict between Russian security forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 18:05 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has described the explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a manifestation of the conflict between Russian security forces.

  • Chinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan

    Days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, Musk suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk was responding to a question about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory.

  • Why Saudi Arabia Rebuffed Biden’s Pleas for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US has accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after it led OPEC+ in a shock decision to slash crude output, keeping oil prices high at a time of global concern about inflation. The world’s largest oil exporter insists the decision was about economics, not politics. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeUkraine

  • Trump blames US for 'almost forcing' Putin to invade Ukraine, says 'dumb' rhetoric taunted Russia

    Appearing on Real America's Voice, former President Donald Trump accused the US of provoking Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine with "dumb" rhetoric.