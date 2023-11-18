Scholz still wants to talk to Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed on Saturday, 18 November, that he is considering talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin when such an opportunity arises.

Source: DPA news agency with reference to Scholz, during a meeting with voters in Nuthetal, near Potsdam, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question about the possibility of talks with Putin, the German chancellor said, "I will talk to him", without specifying when it might happen.

Meanwhile, Scholz emphasised that engaging in a conversation with Putin should not follow the principle of casually having coffee with someone and expecting to eventually reach an agreement.

The German chancellor pointed out that, at the moment, Putin does not show signs that "he will somehow get involved in something".

Background: Scholz and Putin last held a phone call on 2 December 2022. At that time, the German chancellor called on the Russian president to seek a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.

The chancellor has repeatedly stated that he is ready for further talks with the Russian president, but this requires significant moves on Putin's part, first of all, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and compliance with Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

