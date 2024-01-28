Scholz urges EU partners to support Ukraine more

Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, is once again calling upon the European partners to supply Ukraine with more financial and military aid.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ntv

Details: Scholz criticised the European partners at the conference of the Social-Democratic Party in Berlin, saying that unlike that from Germany, the military support from other European countries is often "limited".

The Federal Government has allocated over €7 billion for Ukraine in the 2024 budget; this is currently more than a half of the contributions by other European states, the chancellor explained.

Germany wants to do much more but it is only a "medium-size state", Scholz said.

In order to do much, a "contribution of the rest" is needed. So he wants to "tell Europe how everyone can increase and extend their contribution".

Earlier, Christian Lindner, leader of the Free Democratic Party of Germany, also called for more aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Scholz wanted to use the EU Summit on 1 February in order to urge the partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

