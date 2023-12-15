Scholz vows Ukraine will receive €50 billion despite Orbán blocking it

Ukraine will definitely receive the €50 billion in aid that the 26 leaders agreed to at the EU summit, even if Hungary continues to block the budget agreement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Source: European Pravda with reference to n-tv

Details: In the event that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not give in at the special summit scheduled for January, "we have other opportunities to help Ukraine," Scholz said.

However, he said that an attempt to find a solution within the regular budget should not be abandoned. He is optimistic that it will be possible.

Scholz rejected Orbán's demand to unblock EU funds frozen due to violations of the rule of law in Hungary in exchange for giving up his veto. The two issues should not be the German Chancellor said, one cannot mix different things.

After the EU summit, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, said that the European Commission would develop a new proposal to finance aid to Ukraine and other new expenditures but that there was already a commitment from capitals to fund the programme.

As reported, on Friday night, Orbán blocked the joint EU decision on a budget package, which includes 4-year aid worth €50 billion. However, EU leaders believe in a joint decision on €50 billion in early 2024.

