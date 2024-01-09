Scholz wants to discuss military aid to Ukraine at special EU summit – Politico

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to use the EU summit on 1 February, dedicated to the mid-term review of the EU budget, to urge partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Politico with reference to an official of the German government, reported by European Pravda

Details: As is known, on 1 February, EU leaders are planning to make a political decision on a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth €50 billion.

According to a Politico source, Scholz intends to use the opportunity to hold additional discussions on military support for Ukraine, which some EU countries are planning for this year.

Politico suggested that Germany's intentions may increase pressure on countries such as France, Italy and Spain, which have so far provided relatively little military assistance to Kyiv.

Background:

The day before, the German Chancellor unexpectedly called on other EU countries to increase their military support for Ukraine and asked them to prepare a list of assistance they plan to provide this year by the 1 February summit.

Amid the blocking of additional aid to Ukraine in the US Congress and delays in approving a four-year, €50 billion plan to support Kyiv, there are increasing calls in the EU for more active support for Kyiv this year.

Last week, for example, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski explained in detail why continued military support for Ukraine is in Europe's interest and why it is wrong to talk about "Ukraine fatigue" in the West.

Support UP or become our patron!