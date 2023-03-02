Scholz Warns China Not to Supply Russia With Weapons

3
Michael Nienaber
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialed down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz said he’s frustrated that at the recent Group of 20 meeting of finance minsters, China was no longer willing to join in “a clear condemnation of the Russian attack” agreed by the G-20 leaders in Bali last year.

“My message to Beijing is clear: Use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops,” Scholz said. “And,” he added, “do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.”

The US has warned China not to help arm Russia and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last week that any weapons support to Moscow would come with “real costs.” A senior State Department official told reporters Wednesday that American officials would bring the issue up in meetings on the sidelines of a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India on Thursday.

Scholz spoke to Bundestag lawmakers just over one year after he announced a historic shift in German defense and security policy in response to Russia’s full—scale invasion of its neighbor.

Scholz called it a “Zeitenwende,” or “turning point,” and unveiled a debt-financed fund worth €100 billion ($106 billion) to help modernize the armed forces after decades of underfunding. He pledged that Germany would permanently boost the defense budget to meet a NATO guideline of spending 2% of gross domestic product on the military.

Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s support for Ukraine and its “territorial integrity” and said that at the moment there is no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate a “just peace.”

“Rather, Putin relies on threatening gestures, such as most recently the suspension of the New Start treaty with the USA,” Scholz said. “With a gun to the temple, there is no negotiating.”

Under Scholz’s leadership, Germany has been one of the most generous supporters of the government in Kyiv after breaking with a long-standing policy of not sending weapons into conflict zones.

At the same time, the chancellor has come in for criticism at home and from some international partners for appearing to drag his feet over some decisions, including supplying Ukraine with main battle tanks.

Scholz said Germany is talking with the government in Kyiv and other partners about future security commitments for Ukraine, adding that such “security assurances” are conditional on the nation successfully defending itself.

(Updates with Jake Sullivan comment in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Seeks to Deepen Finance Links With EU After Brexit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK is pushing for closer financial services links with the European Union following their breakthrough on Northern Ireland, which has unlocked the prospect of progress on the issue.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTreasury minister Andrew G

  • Scholz urges China not to arm Russia as U.S. explores sanctions

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged China not to send weapons to help Russia's war in Ukraine and instead asked Beijing to exert pressure on Moscow to pull back its forces. In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz said it was disappointing that Beijing had refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, though he welcomed its efforts towards nuclear de-escalation. China has denied any intention to arm Russia and one of its senior diplomats told the United Nations on Feb. 23 that "sending weapons will not bring peace" but add "fuel to the fire".

  • Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday called on China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia and instead use its influence to press Moscow for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. “My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia,” Scholz said in a speech to German parliament. The chancellor also vowed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid to help the country defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

  • TikTok Isn't the Only China-Backed App the White House Is Worried About

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with lawmakers to find ways to prevent data gathered by various Chinese social-media apps threatening national security, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters Equation“What we’re

  • Russia does not have resources to invade Moldova Moldovan PM

    Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, believes that Russia does not have sufficient resources to invade Moldova. Source: Recean on air during a Romanian national TV broadcast, cited by Newsmaker, a Moldovan news outlet Details: Recean said that Russia cannot attack Moldova because of territorial distance and the fact that Ukraine is located between these two states.

  • 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' director praises Idris Elba's 'inhuman' stamina in ambitious fight scene: 'It's quite incredible'

    Director Jamie Payne also told Insider that Idris Elba's prison fight in "Luther: The Fallen Sun" was originally "twice as long."

  • Russia may escalate threats to ZNPP to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive

    The Russian occupation authorities may be attempting to further constrain the presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to compel the de facto recognition of Russian ownership of the plant.

  • Moldovan parliament condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Moldova's parliament adopted a declaration on Thursday condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has contributed to a rise in tensions between Moscow and Chisinau. A narrow majority of 55 lawmakers in the 101-seat assembly voted for the declaration, which stated that Moscow's invasion began with the seizure of the Crimea peninsula in February 2014 and demanded the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine. The declaration said Russia was waging an illegal, unprovoked and unfounded war of aggression in Ukraine that violated the principles of international law, and echoed calls by Kyiv for an international tribunal to prosecute war crimes.

  • Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney will be a professor at the University of Virginia

    The former vice chair of the January 6 committee, who was defeated by a Trump-backed Republican last year, is joining UVA's Center for Politics.

  • I-5 open north of Redding, but another storm expected this weekend

    Here are winter weather conditions and road closures and delay updates throughout the North State on Feb. 27 and 28, 2023.

  • Chinese media lashes out at Elon Musk over Covid origin theory

    US government remains split over origins of Covid

  • Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

    The Colorado Republican seems to have a problem with Alaska, Hawaii and more.

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • Calmes: Here's what we should do about Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Marjorie Taylor Greene leverages power with her 'own the libs' antics. Let's give her what she deserves — as little attention as possible.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA

    Former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will teach at the University of Virginia. She lost her GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate last year.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council announces change of Crimea liberation strategy

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has announced that Ukraine is going to change its strategy for the future liberation of Crimea. Source: Danilov on Twitter Quote from Danilov: "The Strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea - it's time for a new edition.