Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military, humanitarian situation in Ukraine - spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call, a spokesperson for Scholz said on Tuesday.

"They were in agreement that a diplomatic negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia would require an immediate end to hostilities on the part of Russia and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement.

They also discussed ways to support Ukraine and agreed to continue to keep in close touch, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

