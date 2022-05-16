Scholz's balancing act just got harder after German state election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Carrel
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

By Paul Carrel

(Reuters) - The worst post-war result for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in a traditional party stronghold heaps pressure on him to show more decisive leadership over the Ukraine crisis and Germans' concerns about soaring costs of living.

Scholz's SPD lost a regional election in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's most populous state, to the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) on Sunday - a setback for the chancellor after just five months in office.

The result reflected voter frustration with Scholz's cautious leadership, but the contrasting fortunes of his coalition allies will make it harder for him to respond by staking out strong positions.

"Hammering for Chancellor Scholz," ran a headline in the mass-selling daily Bild.

After taking office last December following a domestically-focused campaign, Scholz pivoted to a more assertive foreign policy when the Ukraine crisis erupted, announcing a dramatic hike in military spending. But his hesitancy since has fed a public perception that he is indecisive.

Scholz was forced on the defensive earlier this month over criticism that Germany was failing to lead western efforts to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons to repel Russia's invasion.

His response was that he would rather be cautious than make hasty decisions, but the drubbing in a state that is home to more than a fifth of Germany's population, creates a new sense of urgency for the chancellor.

"Scholz will come under pressure to change tack," said Naz Masraff at political risk consultancy Eurasia.

While the Greens surged in the western state and the liberal Free Democrats (FDB) suffered a defeat their leader called "disastrous", both junior coalition partners have pressured Scholz to send Ukraine more heavy weapons, looking to Ukraine policy to either capitalize on their momentum or to reverse their sagging fortunes.

His own Social Democrats, however, long advocated Western rapprochement with Russia prior to the war in Ukraine and many in the party are reticent about stepping up arms supplies to Ukraine now.

His party is sensitive, though, to voters' inflation concerns, which Scholz's government has failed to assuage despite a debt-fuelled spending spree.

Government sources say the softly spoken chancellor sees it as part of his role to hold together the heterogeneous coalition and that he is not much bothered by short-term dips in popularity.

But the NRW election may have just made the task harder, even if SPD officials played down its significance.

"The cooperation within the ruling coalition is set to become more challenging," Masraff at Eurasia said of the government in Berlin.

The result meant Scholz "will increasingly face competition from (Greens) Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who will position themselves as potential candidates for the chancellery in 2025 elections," she added.

LONG GAME

The SPD's loss in North Rhine-Westphalia, which the centre-left party dominated for most of the past half century but lost to the CDU in 2017, marks its second electoral setback in a week, reflecting discontent with Scholz's national leadership.

The CDU won an election in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein the previous weekend, a boost to the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, which lost in federal elections last year after 16 years in power.

After the North Rhine-Westphalia result, CDU leader Friedrich Merz declared: "The CDU is back."

Carsten Nickel at Teneo, a political risk consultancy, said it was early days, with the next federal election not due until 2025. "We need to see how this pans out," he said.

Scholz is playing the long game and faces no immediate threat.

"Scholz is still trying to make a long term bet on finding the centre ground," Nickel added, noting that Germans were divided over his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scholz's party keeps Ukraine policy despite state vote loss

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party said Monday it sees no need for changes to the German leader's often-criticized approach to the war in Ukraine after an election in Germany's most populous state brought a clear defeat for his center-left Social Democrats. Germany's main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union, took 35.7% of the vote to win Sunday's election in North Rhine-Westphalia state, home to nearly 18 million people. It finished nine points ahead of Scholz's Social Democrats, despite expectations of a closer race in what was long a center-left stronghold.

  • Germany's conservatives on track to win key state vote

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's conservative CDU party was on track to win a regional election in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, but the Green party could emerge as "kingmaker" in a potential coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the FDP. An exit poll by infratest dimap, published by broadcaster ARD, had the CDU taking 35.7% of votes, while the Social Democrats were on 27.0%.

  • U.S. may ratify Finland NATO membership by August

    STORY: Speaking to media after meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, McConnell said there was "strong bipartisan support" among U.S. lawmakers for Finnish membership. He added that the addition of Finland would strengthen the alliance. President Niinisto confirmed on Sunday (May 15) that Finland would apply for NATO membership, in a historic policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Expansion Nears; Renault Sells Lada Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Resume Declines as Treasuries Catch Bids: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverFinland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels this week, with bloc members rallying a

  • Bailey defends Bank of England on inflation: 'We can't predict war'

    MPs grill Bank of England governor on failure to keep inflation under control.

  • Sex education debate: Parents’ Bill of Rights gains Ocean County support

    The resolution would put the full weight of the county government behind a grassroots effort to organize and establish a “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

  • French carmaker Renault to sell Russian operations to Moscow

    Russia will take control of French car manufacturer Renault’s operations in the country and resurrect a Soviet-era auto brand

  • Op-Ed: The end of Roe means we'll be criminalized for more of our data

    Digital surveillance threatens reproductive freedom. But there are tools to protect yourself online.

  • Honesty and decency return in Ohio Republican primary? ROFL.

    Anyone hoping for a return to traditional conservatism in Ohio's recent Republican primary was disappointed, as coarseness won the day.

  • Kansans can help get supplies to Ukrainians fighting Vladimir Putin. Here’s how

    The nonpartisan nonprofit Spirit of America is sending body armor and helmets to protect against Russian bullets. | Opinion

  • Analysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia

    BERN (Reuters) -Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters. "Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week.

  • EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being "held hostage by one member state". The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would be its harshest sanction yet in response to Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and includes carve-outs for EU states most dependent on Russian oil.

  • Renault Sells Russia Business to State-Backed Entity

    French automaker Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) has agreed to sell 100% of its shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI. NAMI is a state-backed automotive research and development center. The agreement allows Renault to buy back its interest in AVTOVAZ, exercisable at certain times during the next six years. As announced in March, the company expects to record a non-cash adjustment charge amounting to the accounting value of the consolidated intangible a

  • Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explained

    Vladimir Putin’s military assault continues in face of near-unanimous international condemnation

  • White House says $110 billion in infrastructure funds released in first 6 months

    The White House on Monday said it has released $110 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package that seeks to fix crumbling roads, expand broadband internet and improve the electrical grid. Monday marks the six-month anniversary of President Joe Biden's signing of bipartisan infrastructure legislation. It coincides with the 2022 "Infrastructure Week" that opens Monday https://unitedforinfrastructure.org.

  • Travis Scott Delivers Snow-Filled Performance at First Awards Show Since Astroworld Tragedy

    Just six months after a deadly tragedy at his Astroworld music festival, Travis Scott appeared chill (or rather cold) during his first awards show performance since the incident, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The rapper delivered a snow-filled performance of “Mafia” and “Lost Forever” with the camera panning in on a house in a […]

  • Since 9 May, more people have been entering Ukraine than leaving

    OLENA ROSHCHINA- SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 12:38 PM PHOTO: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Since 9 May, the flow of people entering Ukraine across its western border has exceeded the flow of people leaving for the fifth day in a row.

  • 6-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head in Glen Hazel

    A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by medics after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm.

  • Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

    Surging food prices are a "major, major worry" for the UK and other countries, Andrew Bailey warns.

  • Buffalo shooting: what we know about the victims so far

    Eleven of the 13 victims were Black, and two were white, after an 18-year-old white man opened fire at a supermarket in New York People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP An 18-year-old white man opened fire at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities have described as a “hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism”. Eleven of t