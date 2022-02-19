Scholz's dismissal of alleged genocide in Donbass 'unacceptable,' Russia says

European Union- African Union summit in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's dismissal of Moscow's assertion of genocide in the east Ukraine region of Donbass held by pro-Russia rebels is "unacceptable," Interfax newsagency reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry.

"This is not for German leaders to make a joke of genocide issues," the Russian foreign ministry said, according to Interfax.

Earlier on Saturday, Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that Ukraine was committing genocide in the Donbass region was ridiculous.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories