School absences have put GCSE pupils at disadvantage

High levels of classroom absences have put GCSE pupils at a disadvantage, the schools minister has said.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will open their results on Thursday morning.

They have been warned to expect around 300,000 fewer top grades as a result of government plans to return to tougher pre-pandemic grading.

However, pupils in Year 11 have also been more likely to regularly miss lessons than other year groups in the last academic year, research has found. Almost a third of this year’s GCSE cohort missed at least 10 per cent of lessons, double the pre-pandemic rate, according to analysis by FFT Education Datalab.

Writing in The Telegraph, Nick Gibb, the Schools Minister, said: “Although the attendance rate is higher than last year, children this year have been absent on average seven days more than before the pandemic.

“Clearly this will put any child at a disadvantage as they approach their GCSEs, especially if this level of absence does not come down.”

The minister’s intervention follows repeated warnings that Covid lockdowns have created more than 100,000 “ghost children” who spend more time absent from school than they do attending lessons. The phenomenon risks creating a large group of young people who are unemployable and risk turning to crime, education experts have warned.

School leaders have said they fear that high levels of Year 11 absences will have fuelled a drop in results.

Pepe Di’Iasio, head teacher of Wales High School, a state secondary in Sheffield, said: “When I said we were worried about our results, that stems from the fact our Year 11 has had the largest persistent absence figures we’ve ever had to contend with.”

He said: “For many students [after lockdowns], they were thinking, ‘what’s the point? I’ve missed so much time, the last thing I want to do is to go back and have to sit examinations that reinforce all the negativity that I’ve had over the last 18 months’.”

Wales High School has employed a nurse who visits absent pupils at home and tries to encourage them to attend lessons.

“She reassures the parents and students that coming back to school is not dangerous in terms of the spreading of viruses and connects them with wider services across the NHS,” Mr Di’Iasio said.

The head teacher said that some children this year turned up for exams but did not put pen to paper. Others wrote “political messages about how they’ve been treated”, he said.

“It’s about the isolation that they feel they’ve suffered and the lack of support they feel they’ve got.”

Students ‘de-schooled’

Peter Hughes, chief executive of the Mossbourne Foundation, which runs schools in London, said: “Nationally, some students have been ‘de-schooled’ since the pandemic, meaning that some students may feel that missing one day isn’t significant to their education.”

Last week, Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, told children who “lost their confidence” during the pandemic to “dig deep” and come back to the classroom.

She said that tackling elevated pupils absences was her top priority for the autumn term.

Return to 2019 grading ‘unfair’

Teachers and pupils in England have complained that they are being treated unfairly with the return to pre-pandemic standards this year. In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators do not plan for grading to return to pre-pandemic levels until next year.

Anne Longfield, chairman of the Commission on Young Lives and former children’s commissioner for England said that returning to 2019 grading in England was “ill judged and unfair”.

She told The Telegraph: “This year’s GCSE students have experienced disruption in their education for over half of their time in secondary school. Thirty per cent of children in year 11 have been persistently absent rising to 40 per cent of disadvantaged children. This is driven in part by increasing levels of poor mental health and high levels of anxiety.”

She added: “The public accounts committee has said that it will take a decade to recover from the education disruption of the pandemic which makes this year’s decision to return to 2019 grading ill judged and unfair. This is especially the case for disadvantaged students who suffered greatest learning losses.”

Mr Gibb said: “Recovery from the pandemic will take time but ensuring children are in school and maintaining the integrity of our exams system so that universities, employers and young people can rely on it is vital.

“This is how we can reassure everyone that young people will end up in the right place, taking on opportunities that are right for them, before following a pathway that makes the most of their potential and helps them to flourish.”

HL

Nick Gibb, Schools Minister

Results day is one of those rites of passage that most of us will still remember from when we were at school. It’s a slightly nerve-wracking moment but an exciting one too. It’s the start of the next chapter in every child’s life, whether they are going to go on to study A Levels, T Levels or begin an apprenticeship or other work-based training. For young people who have taken their GCSEs this year, it also means the wait to find out how they did in their first public exams will soon be over.

There has already been a lot of comment about grades this year and I can tell you that grading will be returning to levels largely in line with 2019. This approach is robust but it is fair.

It was important that we moved away from the higher grades we saw during the pandemic, when exams couldn’t go ahead. Grades need to hold their value over time, so that they have confidence in them in the long term. This is what will enable young people to take advantage of opportunities that match their achievements, now and in the future. Making sure students have those opportunities is what matters above all else – and that’s exactly what has happened.

For example, last Thursday almost 80 per cent of 18-year-olds who had an offer from a university were accepted by their first choice.

For GCSEs and A Levels, our examiners will have made allowances where the national performance was slightly lower than before the pandemic. This will create a level of protection for students as grading returns to normal after the pandemic. A pupil will be just as likely to achieve a particular grade this year as they were before the pandemic.

We allocated almost £5 billion to help children and young people recover from the impact of the pandemic, including £1.5 billion for high-quality tutoring. Some of this will have supported students who took exams this year, including GCSEs. Since 2020 nearly four million courses have begun through the National Tutoring Programme, including 1.3 million so far this year alone.

This kind of support will only go so far if children are not in school. Although the attendance rate is higher than last year, children this year have been absent on average seven days more than before the pandemic. Clearly this will put any child at a disadvantage as they approach their GCSEs, especially if this level of absence does not come down. That is why tackling this is the main focus of myself and the Education Secretary.

We’ve been doing everything we can to change the way children are taught for the better, especially the fundamentals of reading and maths. In primary schools these changes have already helped England shoot up the international leaderboard of reading ability. Our nine- and 10-year-olds are now the best readers in Europe.

Recovery from the pandemic will take time but ensuring children are in school and maintaining the integrity of our exams system so that universities, employers and young people can rely on it is vital.

This is how we can reassure everyone that young people will end up in the right place, taking on opportunities that are right for them, before following a pathway that makes the most of their potential and helps them to flourish.

Whatever the future holds, I wish everyone receiving their GCSE results this week the very best at whatever they do next. I have no doubt that their GCSEs will enable them to grab the future with both hands.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.