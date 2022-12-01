School administrator had sex with student, gave alcohol to minors at Halloween party, GBI says

An administrator with the Murray County School District is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and supplying alcohol to minors.

Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, was arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape.

Terry was also charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party earlier this year.

The ages of the children involved have not been released.

The Murray County District Attorney’s Office revealed the sexual relationship during its investigation and requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate on Nov. 23.

Terry was booked into the Murray County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

