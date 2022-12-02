School administrator molested student, gave minors alcohol at party, Georgia cops say

A school administrator in Georgia has been arrested and charged after she raped a student and provided alcohol to minors, officials say.

Investigators said Rachelle Louise Terry, an administrator in the Murray County School System, is charged with child molestation, statutory rape and 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. She was booked into the Murray County Jail.

Terry, 43, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officials also said that Terry provided minors with alcohol at a Halloween party earlier in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the GBI.

Murray County is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

