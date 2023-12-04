After-school aide charged with sexual assault of minor in Englewood

A Bloomingdale man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexual assaulting a girl under 13 years old while serving as an after-school aide in Englewood, authorities said.

Johnathan P. Jones, 21, was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Englewood Police Department.

The alleged victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by Jones during an after-school program, according to the affidavit of probable cause provided by the prosecutor's office. On Friday, the Englewood Police Department contacted the prosecutor regarding the reported assault.

The prosecutor's office would not state where Jones worked, but court documents cite surveillance footage from the Englewood Public School District as evidence leading to his arrest. District administrators could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Jones' charges include first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held in the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

