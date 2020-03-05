From kissing bans to the death penalty: Here's how seriously different countries are taking the coronavirus outbreak

China Daily via Reuters

As the number of global coronavirus cases approaches 95,000, the world is struggling to cope with its spread.

From Saudi Arabia to Japan and France, governments have taken a range of measures to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible.

Travel restrictions, limited quarantines and banning mass gatherings are at the milder end of the responses employed.

On the extremes, there have been total lockdowns of cities, and threats to implement the death penalty on those who deliberately hamper the work of public health officials.

China, which has borne the brunt of the outbreak, was initially slow to respond to the virus, but then implemented the harshest measures in the world.

Some of the measures included putting entire cities on lockdown, including the epicenter Wuhan. Almost 500 million people were affected.

It also included building two makeshift hospitals in just 10 days, to accommodate the influx of coronavirus patients that had to be treated as quickly as possible.

Wuhan also turned sports centers, exhibition halls, and other local venues into makeshift hospitals, creating over 10,000 beds for more patients.

Some counties in China took measures to the extreme by offering $140 to anybody who reported someone who had come there from Wuhan.





Another province threatened the death penalty to anyone caught deliberately spreading the virus.

wuhan coronavirus More





In South Korea — the country with the most coronavirus cases outside of China — President Moon Jae-In said the government was now "waging a war."

coronavirus south korea More





Instead of putting cities on lockdown, South Korea has chosen to randomly test thousands of people everywhere from hospitals to drive-through stations.

south korea coronavirus More





Inspired by fast-food restaurants, South Korean officials started testing people in their cars from February 26.

south korea coronavirus 1 More



Medical members take samples from a driver with suspected symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a "drive-through" virus test facility in Goyang, north of Seoul, on February 29, 2020.

Drivers are expected to randomly pull into parking lots, to give saliva samples and get their temperatures measured. Their results get sent to them via SMS.

south korea coronavirus More





Meanwhile, authorities have been disinfecting public buildings, streets, as well as public transportation.

south korea coronavirus More





Japan has also been struggling with the spread of coronavirus. The country saw its biggest one-day increase on March 4, with 36 new infections.

tokyo coronavirus More





In an effort to clamp down on the spread, the government banned anyone coming from the Hubei and Zhejiang provinces in China from entering the country on February 12.

Japan coronavirus More





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also sent shockwaves across the country when he announced on February 27 that all schools would shut down until early April.

classroom japan coronavirus More





The governor of the country's worst-affected prefecture, Hokkaido, also issued a state of emergency on February 28, leaving restaurants and shops looking deserted.

hokkaido japan coronavirus More





Stadiums are also affected. Japan's professional baseball league announced on February 26 that it will play its 72 remaining pre-season games in empty arenas.

hokkaido japan coronavirus More





But the country has also been criticized.

coronavirus train mask japan More



Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Monday, March 2, 2020.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

It bungled the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which health experts said was "completely inadequate in terms of infection control."

diamond princess More



The cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored off the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Another country that has been criticized for its lack of management is Iran. Ministers have been accused of misleading the public and downplaying the severity of the virus.

iran coronavirus More





After a surge in confirmed cases, Iran shut down its schools, universities and cultural centers on February 23. It also started disinfecting buses and subway trains.

iran coronavirus More





Iran's prosecutor general said on March 1 that hoarding necessary equipment or doing anything disruptive to the supply of healthcare items could end in the death penalty.

iran coronavirus More





On March 4, Friday prayers were canceled for a second consecutive week. On March 5 it was announced that all football matches would be suspended until March 19.

iran coronavirus More





Health Minister Said Namaki also announced a nationwide screening campaign on March 4, according to BBC.

8% of Iran's parliament has been infected with the virus, leading ministers to cancel any public gatherings, including government meetings.

iran coronavirus More





In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in crowded jails, authorities also temporarily released 54,000 prisoners on March 3.

iran coronavirus More





Amid fears that the virus will spread further, neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia have partially or wholly closed their borders with Iran.

Iran coronavirus More





While it has no direct border with Iran, Saudi Arabia still took precautionary measures days before its first recorded case.

Mecca coronavirus mosque More





On March 1, a day before its first case was confirmed, the kingdom prepared 25 hospitals to handle the outbreak, according to Middle East Monitor.

On February 27, it banned pilgrims from entering the country and closed down two of the holiest shrines of Islam, the Kaaba and the Great Mosque in Mecca.

mecca coronavirus More





The official press agency said that travelers must remain in the Gulf states for 14 days and show no signs of coronavirus symptoms before being allowed back into the Kingdom, Gulf News reported.

The states include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, according to Reuters.

Officials also announced that the kingdom would be barring all incoming passengers from any Gulf state.

saudi arabia coronavirus More





In India, which has 29 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 4 that he won't be attending this year's Holi celebrations. They begin on March 9.

india coronavirus More





New coronavirus cases also jumped sharply in Europe, with Italy being the worst-hit. As of March 5, the country record over 3,000 cases, mostly in its northern regions.

milan coronavirus More





On February 26, the government put 11 towns in Lombardy on lockdown.

On February 26, the government put 11 towns in Lombardy on lockdown.

A closed bar is seen in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo in San Fiorano, Italy, February 22, 2020.





Police are patrolling the towns and have imposed fines on anyone caught trying to enter or leave the outbreak areas.

Police are patrolling the towns and have imposed fines on anyone caught trying to enter or leave the outbreak areas.

Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officers set a road block in Codogno, Northern Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Italy scrambled to check the spread of Europe's first major outbreak of the new viral disease amid rapidly rising numbers of infections and a third death. Road blocks were set up in at least some of 10 towns in Lombardy at the epicenter of the outbreak, to keep people from leaving or arriving.





Associated Press

Meanwhile, public transport is being disinfected daily...

milan coronavirus train More





...football matches in the Serie A league will be played behind closed doors for a month...

milan football coronavirus italy More





... tourist sites, including the famous Milan cathedral, have closed to visitors...

tourism coronavirus italy milan More





...and schools and universities will be shut for 10 days, the government announced on March 4.

italy university coronavirus More





Museums in France also shut down temporarily. The Louvre closed its doors for several days before reopening them again on March 4.

paris france coronavirus More





French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron said his government would take control of the country's stock of face masks to ensure they are available for all patients and health workers.

macron france coronavirus hospital More





On March 4, the government also regulated the price of hand sanitizer after panic buying sent prices in shops soaring, according to Business Insider.

On February 29, the country's health minister, Olivier Véran, told French citizens to stop participating in the traditional greeting of kissing someone on both cheeks

Macron Trump kiss More





On the same day, the country introduced a ban on public gatherings of over 5,000 people, which resulted in the cancellation of the Paris half marathon.

france coronavirus More





In the UK, Boris Johnson's government published an action plan to tackle the virus, which includes preparing "no-go zones" and a ban on mass public gatherings.

london coronavirus More





However, as of March 5, the drastic-sounding measures have yet to be enforced.

london coronavirus More





The plan states the UK would also enlist retired medical staff to cope with the crisis and that there is a chance that people would be working from home for at least three months.

UK coronavirus More





Cities across the US are also starting to prepare for the virus. Currently, there are at least 150 reported cases, across 16 states.

new york coronavirus More





Each state seems to be handling the coronavirus epidemic differently.

new york coronavirus More





New York announced on March 4 that it would be doing a deep clean of its subway systems and public transit vehicles daily...

new york coronavirus More





...a measure which is also being taken up by Seattle in Washington state, where the majority of US deaths have been recorded.

coronavirus seattle More





The state also declared an emergency last month after its first coronavirus death was confirmed on February 29.

washington state coronavirus More





California followed suit on March 5, also declaring a state of emergency after its first coronavirus-related death.

california coronavirus More





Several schools in Washington state, Oregon, Rhode Island, and New York have shut down mainly as a precautionary measure.

new york coronavirus More





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been accused by public health experts of downplaying coronavirus fears and "confusing" the public after contradicting official CDC warnings.

new yorker coronavirus trump cover More



The New Yorker cover from March 5, 2020, shows Trump wearing a surgical mask over his eyes.

On March 4, the US Senate passed an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the virus and develop vaccines.

trump coronavirus More





In Australia, panic buying because of coronavirus fears led to major supermarkets enforcing strict limits on toilet paper and hand sanitizer purchases.

australia coronavirus More





The country's biggest supermarket chain, Woolworths, is allowing each customer to buy no more than four toilet paper stacks each and two hand sanitizer bottles each, Business Insider Australia reported.

Countries that have been praised for their handling of the coronavirus are Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

taiwan coronavirus More





A senior WHO official said on February 2019: "Singapore is leaving no stone unturned, testing every case of influenza-like illness and pneumonia...other countries should follow its example."

singapore coronavirus More





