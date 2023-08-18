New school year is barely under way, but several violent incidents reported in area schools

With the school year less than a month old, schools throughout the Augusta area have endured violent incidents, threats of violence and weapons on school properties.

Of the 11 incidents reported, five were reported in Richmond County, three were reported in Columbia County, two were reported in Aiken County and one in Burke County.

Incidents ranged from threats and fights to gang activity and a shooting inside of T.W. Josey High School on Wednesday, which injured one student.

Three Richmond County schools cut the first week short following the Josey High shooting.

Here's a breakdown of incidents at public schools across the area so far this month:

Aug. 1 - Fight at Burke County High School

On Aug. 1, a fight broke out at Burke County High School involving more than half a dozen students.

A number of students were injured and Assistant Principal Garry Fulcher was scratched on the neck, according to an incident report from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Zavion Washington, 17, is wanted for unlawful street gang activity, disrupting a public school and affray, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office reported four adults and five juveniles have been charged with affray, disrupting a public school and unlawful gang activity so far this school year, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. The agency said more charges are expected against at least two more suspects.

Aug. 3 - Fight at Aiken High School

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Aiken High School on Aug. 3 for a fight with injuries. Several students were injured, including one sent to the hospital. A knife was found at the scene, which ADPS said "may" have been involved.

Ten students were charged with misdemeanor affray and released into the custody of their parents, according to previous reporting.

Aug. 11 - Threat at Barton Chapel Elementary School

On Aug. 11, a student threatened to cause harm to the teacher and the class at Barton Chapel Elementary School in Augusta, according to a letter to parents.

The school said the incident would be addressed by the Richmond County School System Police and the Richmond County Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

Aug. 11 - Knife brought to RPM school

On Aug. 11, a student saw a knife fall from another student’s clothing at Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing (RPM) on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta.

Richmond County School System Police was notified and the incident was addressed, according to a letter sent to parents.

Aug. 11 - Threat at Riverside Elementary School

Columbia County School District Police were called to investigate after a Riverside Elementary School student made a verbal threat on Aug. 11, according to previous reporting.

Columbia County School District Police identified the student and they are being held accountable, according to the school.

Aug. 14 - Threat at Columbia Middle School

On Aug. 14, several students reported a female student threatened to "shoot up the school," via Snapchat, according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The student admitted to school staff and deputies that she made the comment because "she was upset about her phone continually going off with notifications about the chat she did not wish to be a part of," according to the report.

The child's father assured deputies the girl did not have access to any firearms, but denied their request to search the house, according previous reporting.

Aug. 15 - Fight at Butler High School

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a fight at George P. Butler High School in Augusta on Aug. 15.

In a letter to parents, the school said a group of students were involved in a fight Tuesday morning during the transition from breakfast to class. The students involved were sent home, according to previous reporting.

Aug. 16 - Shooting at T.W. Josey High School

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired inside of Josey High School in Augusta just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

One student was shot in the hand and transported to a local hospital. The suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old boy, fled the scene and turned himself in on Thursday, according to previous reporting.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a handgun under 18, and carrying weapon(s) on school property, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Multiple schools in the area were closed for the remainder of the week.

Aug. 17 - Threat at George P. Butler High School

On Aug. 17, the Richmond County School System announced it is "aware of a threat" at Butler High School in Augusta.

While spokespeople would not confirm the date or nature of the threat, the school system confirmed additional Board of Education Police officers have been stationed on school grounds, according to previous reporting.

Aug. 17 - Threat at East Aiken School of the Arts

On Aug. 17, East Aiken School of the Arts was placed on lockdown after a suicide threat was sent via a text hotline.

The person made subsequent threats about the safety of students and staff, according to previous reporting. After an extensive search, the campus was cleared.

Aug. 17 - Knife brought to Martinez Elementary School

On Aug. 17, a bus driver told administrators a Martinez Elementary School student brought a kitchen knife to school and was showing it to other students.

Columbia County School District police found the knife in the student's possession and it was confiscated, according to previous reporting.

