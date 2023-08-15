School bells are ringing: Stark students begin return to the classroom

Xander Balutowski, left, and Joseph Laigle enjoy free reading time in Nicole Josey's fourth grade classroom at Canton City Schools' STEAMM Academy @ Hartford. Tuesday was their first day back to school.

CANTON – Students at the STEAMM Academy @ Hartford were among the first Canton City Schools students to return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Canton City students in grades 4, 7, and 9 began their school year Tuesday, while the remainder of district students will report to class Wednesday. Canton City preschoolers and kindergartners begin Aug. 22.

Teacher Nicole Josey works with fourth grade student Danae Farrow during free reading time at Canton City Schools' STEAMM Academy @ Hartford. Tuesday was her first day back to school.

Across Stark County, students are beginning to return to school for the new academic year. Jackson and Lake Local Schools start the new school year today, while others, including Massillon City, begin Thursday.

The majority of Stark districts welcome students back next week. For a full rundown of when school starts in Canton-area districts, go to: CantonRep.com.

Schools: When does school begin? Here's a list of Stark County school start dates

Cole Howard, a fourth grader at Canton City Schools' STEAMM Academy @ Hartford, answers a question in Haleigh Anderson's science class. Tuesday was his first day back to school.

Kamil Knox, a fourth grader at Canton City Schools' STEAMM Academy @ Hartford, rests her head in Haleigh Anderson's science class. Tuesday was her first day back to school.

Lola Stroud, left, and Aaliyah Hawkins, fourth grade students in Nicole Josey's class at Canton City Schools' STEAMM Academy @ Hartford, enjoy some free reading time. Tuesday was their first day back to school.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: First of Stark schools begin welcoming back students