School board advances policy changes following law changes

Dec. 14—The Cumberland County Board of Education approved several policy changes on first and final reading during its Dec. 7 meeting.

The policy changes were primarily prompted by changes in state law, requiring the expedited approval process, Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative and policy committee chairperson, said.

"These were already signed into law. We needed our policies to match the law so we needed to get that done," Hamby said.

There had been questions about if the board needed to approve fundraising activities. It typically approves school-wide fundraisers as part of its consent agenda. The funds stay within the school funds, which are recorded and audited, but are not part of the general school budget.

"If the teacher signs off on it, the principal signs off on it, the club sponsor signs off on it, they send it all to Mr. [William] Stepp [director of schools] and he signs off on it — we've gone through four or five stages already," Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said. "Is there any reason for the board to be involved in those fundraisers?"

The policy changes include authorization of online fundraising and creation of school-wide online fundraising accounts. These funds must meet all accounting standards, with appropriate records maintained for all fundraising activity.

Other policy changes included:

—Policy 1.105, school board legislative involvement, to state the board will work for the passage of laws designed to "improve public education in Tennessee," and work with other school boards, local officials and community groups in "creating public awareness and support for" legislative priorities, and the board is to budget funds to cover costs to ensure participation in the legislative process.

—Policy 1.701, school district planning, to require a five-year strategic plan be developed and implemented, and annual plans with specific goals for improving student performance that will become part of the school accountability report for funding purposes.

—Policy 2.400, revenues, allowing for online fund collections. The school system will charge a processing fee for these transactions that covers the cost of the electronic transactions platform.

—Policy 2.8051, Credit Cards Credit Lines, adding that debit card use is limited to incidental purchases and not for normal operating expenditures. Credit cards may be used for transactions in which the use of a standard purchase order is either impossible or would result in a delay in delivery of goods or services in an emergency. Credit cards can also facilitate out-of-town travel for official business. Card users are accountable for appropriate use.

—Policy 4.603, promotion and retention, adding provisions for advancing students to the fourth grade if they meet the 50th percentile on the most recent benchmark assessment, the school system provides tutoring services throughout the fourth-grade year, and the school notifies parents in writing of the benefits of a summer learning program.

—Policy 4.301, interscholastic athletics, to note the bylaws of the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association shall regulate the operation and control of all elementary/middle school athletics. The Cumberland County Athletic Manual will serve as standard operating procedures for elementary and middle school athletics.

