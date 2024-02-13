School board announces next Shawnee Mission superintendent

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education has announced its next superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Michelle Hubbard.

On Monday, the district announced the selection of Dr. Michael Schumacher as the next superintendent.

Kansas City-area schools cancel for Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl parade

Schumacher is in his ninth year with the district, where he has served as the assistant director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of secondary human resources, and associate superintendent of human resources.

Previously, he has served as a principal and assistant principal in the Piper, Turner and Blue Valley school districts, and at Bishop Miege High School.

He began his career as a high school science teacher.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

The school district said Hubbard and Schumacher will work closely together through the remainder of this school year in preparation for the transition and to ensure stable, on-going implementation of the strategic plan.

Schumacher will assume the superintendent position in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.