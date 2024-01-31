School Board approves third-party review after deaths of Blacksburg High School students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County School Board has announced a third-party review after the deaths of two Blacksburg High School students in November.

Two teenagers were found dead in a car Nov. 8, 2023, at a parking garage near Virginia Tech.

A communications official with the schools says the school board sat down in a special meeting Monday and voted to initiate a review of circumstances related to their deaths. They did not identify the third party conducting the review.

“Our goals are to work expeditiously in support of this review and to take responsible and appropriate actions based on any recommendations returned,” the official said in a statement.

Montgomery County Public Schools added they intend for the review to help them understand the school division’s legal and regulatory obligations in the incident.

